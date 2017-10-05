Decatur police make arrest in October 4 shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police have arrested one person in connection with an October 4 shooting that wounded a woman.

Decatur police say officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Portage Place for a report of shots fired and a vehicle crashing into an apartment building staircase. Upon arriving, officer say they found a Dodge van that had crashed into an apartment building staircase, as well as an injured woman.

Officers interviewed the victim at the hospital, who told police that she and a friend had picked up Darreon Page around midnight, and all three drove back to the 3700 block of Portage Place. Decatur police say the victim reported that a white male attacked her friend as she was exiting the vehicle, and that Page got out of the van and chased the man, and later heard two gunshots.

According to police sworn statements, the victim told police that Page ran back into the van and told the victim to leave quickly. Officers say the victim reported that a gun was shot as she was backing up, and that she felt pain, causing her to crash her vehicle.

Decatur police learned that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to her back, with the bullet lodged near her spine. Officers say they also found a .380 caliber spent shell casing in the victim's van.

Officers say they found Page in the 1300 block of East Clay, who agreed to make a statement in a Mirandized interview. During the interview, Decatur police say Page told officers that he was in the victim's van when a man started battering her friend as she exited the vehicle. Police say Page also reported that as he was chasing this man, a can of "mace" was pointed at him, so he drew his handgun and fired one shot. Police also say Page provided officers with the location of the handgun used in this incident.

Page was taken into custody, and is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.