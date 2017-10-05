Decatur police make arrest in October 4 shooting

Decatur police make arrest in October 4 shootingPosted: Updated:
Juvenile is person of interest in school bomb threat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A person of interested is now in police custody after a bomb threat forced four Springfield District 186 schools to evacuate Thursday morning.
Forsyth family among the crowd during Vegas shooting
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The gunshots have ended in Las Vegas, but one Forsyth family still hears them when they close their eyes.
Decatur man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault of child
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child has been sentenced to two decades in prison.
Police: Hatchet used to damage coin machine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of ramming his car into another and using a weapon to steal from a change machine.
Woman arrested for hiding boyfriend from police
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a woman was arrested for hiding her boyfriend from officers, who were trying to take the boyfriend into custody on multiple outstanding warrants on October 2.
Woman injured in overnight Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gunshots in the Decatur area left a woman injured.
Aquatic center in Nelson park put on hold
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Aquatic Center plans for Nelson Park are now on hold, the Decatur Park Board announced on Wednesday.
Decatur police investigating shots fired on North Edward Street
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on the city's north side Wednesday evening.
Macon County child support program ending
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Board has decided to end the State's Attorney Office's long-time child support programs.
