Coroner identifies victim in Wednesday morning shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after a shooting in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says Steven Suber was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John's Hospital at 1:43 a.m. Edwards says preliminary autopsy results revealed that Suber died from a gunshot wound.

Springfield police say they shooting happened in the 1100 block of Oakdale Street at about 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the shooting was the result of a fight, and that Suber was found with a gunshot wound on the street.

Springfield police also say they are investigating this death as a homicide. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.