2 injured in Wednesday night crash on I-72

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 in Macon County Wednesday night.

ISP officials say the crash happened near mile post 147.5 at about 10:28 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet utility vehicle was traveling west on I-72 went it went off the roadway to the right and overturned.

Troopers say both the driver and passenger were injured in the crash, and that both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Troopers add that no seat belts were worn during this crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and no proof of insurance.