Ceremony commemorating Domestic Violence Awareness Month

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur community is invited to join survivors of domestic violence, advocates, and others to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month during a candle lighting ceremony on October 12.

The ceremony, hosted by Dove, Inc. and State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur), will be held at First United Methodist Church starting at 7 p.m. Officials say attendees will be able to mourn victims, celebrate survivors, and commend those who work to end domestic violence.

Representative Scherer says, "Domestic violence impacts every community in this state, and unfortunately it is often underreported. We need to bring awareness to this issue to empower survivors to leave abusive partners and to hold individuals accountable for their crimes."

For more information about the warning signs of abuse, or to receive confidential support, call (800) 799-7233.