Sexual assault charge against Rantoul man dismissed

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault against a Rantoul man has been dismissed.

Court records show Danny Smith was originally charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault in January 2017. However, the charge against Smith was dismissed during a recent court hearing.

WAND-TV's partners at the Champaign News-Gazette are reporting that Smith was arrested on December 31, 2016 in connection with an alleged assault of a developmentally delayed adult.

Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz confirms that the charge was dropped. Rietz also says that the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office is looking at other options regarding this incident.