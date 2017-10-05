Trial date set for man charged with child's death

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial date for a Decatur man facing charges in the death of a five-month-old child has been set.

Court records show the jury trial for Duan Lewis has been scheduled for December 4, 2017. Lewis is facing murder charges in connection with the March 2017 death of five-month-old Daniya Lewis.

Decatur police say officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of East Division on March 23 for a report of a child who was not breathing. The child, identified as Daniya, was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital, and was transferred to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where she would die on March 28.

According to police sworn statements, officers learned that Daniya had suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome. Decatur police also say Lewis admitted to throwing Daniya onto a bed.

Lewis was arrested by Decatur police on March 29, 2017.