Yingying Zhang's family comments on new charges

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The family of missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang has issued a statement regarding the new charges being brought against the man charged with kidnapping her.

WAND-TV's partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report they received a statement from the family through their attorney, which states that they are "sorrowful" regarding the new charges, which imply Zhang died as a result of the kidnapping, and that they hope to find her and bring her home. The family also thanked the police and prosecutors for their work in Zhang's disappearance.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Brendt Christensen will now face charges of kidnapping resulting in death and making false statements in connection with the disappearance of Zhang. If convicted of the kidnapping resulting in death charge, Christensen faces mandatory life in prison, or even the death penalty.

The investigation into Zhang's disappearance is ongoing.