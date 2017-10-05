New dual credit course available to EHS students

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Eisenhower High School students can participate in a new dual credit program, thanks to a new partnership with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Officials say students will be able to take an urban farming dual credit class through Richland Community College, and then use the skills they learn to tend HSHS St. Mary's Community Garden. Several students in the program say they are learning skills that can be applied to other career fields as well.

Eisenhower Senior Courtney Cuttill says, "I plan on going into business, and this helps with selling and learning how to sell the produce myself."

