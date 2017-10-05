Cyclists travel cross country for multiple myeloma research

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A team of cyclists took a day off in Champaign this week during cross country bike trip.

The group is raising for multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. Each year around 30,000 Americans will be diagnosed with the cancer.

The bikers route takes them 3,400 miles, from California to Connecticut. The cyclists include patients, loved ones, and supporters.

The campaign is called Road to Victories. They work in partnership with Janssen Oncology, Inc. and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

