Northgate Pet Clinic hosts open house

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of Decatur residents came to a special open house hosted by Northgate Pet Clinic on Thursday.

Attendees were able to check out the facility's medical equipment and learn about its past remodeling projects. However, the main attraction at the open house was a room full of what the clinic calls "exotic animals," such as snakes or iguanas.

Northgate officials say they help provide care for more than 600 animals every week; including traditional pets like dogs and cats and not-so-common pets, such as lizards, snakes, and mice.

Officials also say the facility recently opened a clinical studies building, which will allow for safe drug testing. For more information about Northgate Pet Clinic, click here.