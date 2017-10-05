Families graduate from Northeast Community Fund program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Four families celebrated their graduation from the Family Investment Program Thursday evening.

Officials say a special graduation ceremony was held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur. For the last three years, the families worked with Family Investment Program representatives to improve their credit scores and housing situations, gaining knowledge and tools needed to thrive.

Family Investment Program Director Amy Schneider says, "It is completely life-changing and extremely intense. As you can imagine, if you think about what goes on in your own family and the obstacles and hurdles and trying to think 'oh my gosh, how am I going to do this, but I don't have that.' The families have just been tremendous and diligent in wanting to show their children that there is a different way of life."

The Family Investment Program is just one of several services offered by the Northeast Community Fund. For more information about the Northeast Community Fund, click here.