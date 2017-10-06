Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 7

The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 7's kickoff.



Don't forget to submit photos of your Friday Frenzy adventures! Whether you're tailgating or watching from the stands, send your pictures to WAND's Facebook page to be featured on the show.



WEEK 7 ON-AIR PREVIEW (VIDEO ABOVE)



+ Game of the Week: St. Teresa (3A No. 5, 6-0) welcomes Tuscola (1A No. 2, 6-0) to Decatur in a battle for first place in the Central Illinois Conference. Noah Newman previews the matchup, which features Tuscola lineman and Oklahoma State commit Hunter Woodard against St. Teresa's four-star recruit Jacardia Wright. St. Teresa has not lost at home under Mark Ramsey, while Tuscola has a 26-game regular season win streak.

+ The Leonard Bowl is set for Friday night in Rochester. The Rockets (4A No. 1, 6-0) welcome Sacred Heart-Griffin (6A No. 3, 5-1) to town in a battle between the father-son duo of Rochester's Derek and SHG's Ken Leonard. Rochester and quarterback Nic Baker handled then-No. 5 MacArthur 56-14 last week, while SHG running back Tremayne Lee became the program's all-time leading scorer in a win over Southeast.



+ MacArthur (5A No. 8, 5-1) hosts Southeast (1-5) for the Generals' Homecoming. Head coach Derek Spates and junior linebacker Derrick Taylor discuss the lessons MacArthur learned from its 56-14 loss to 4A No. 1 Rochester.

+ Eisenhower's (1-5) Joseph McKinley and Matt Skeffington discuss why the scrappy Panthers aren't taking their foot off the gas despite their inauspicious start to the season and their treacherous final stretch of Glenwood-Springfield High-Rochester-Sacred Heart-Griffin. This week the Panthers travel to Memorial Field to take on Springfield High (4-2) in a 2 p.m. Saturday game.



+ Maroa-Forsyth (2A No. 8, 5-1) travels to Riverton (0-6). Trojans head coach Josh Jostes talks about the team's adjustments after the team's Week 3 loss to Williamsville and gives praise to safety Dawson Roberts.



WEEK 7 FRIDAY FRENZY SCHEDULE



GAME OF THE WEEK:

(2) TUSCOLA @ (5) ST. TERESA



DECATUR REGION:

(2) TUSCOLA @ (5) ST. TERESA

(6) SHELBYVILLE @ CLINTON

SOUTHEAST @ (8) MACARTHUR

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN @ PANA

SULLIVAN-OKAW VALLEY @ CENTRAL A&M

MERIDIAN @ WARRENSBURG-LATHAM

LSA @ CERRO GORDO-BEMENT

SANGAMON VALLEY @ ARGENTA-OREANA

URBANA @ LINCOLN

CHAMPAIGN REGION:

MT. ZION @ MAHOMET-SEYMOUR



SPRINGFIELD REGION:

(3) SHG @ (1) ROCHESTER

(8) MAROA-FORSYTH @ RIVERTON



COLES COUNTY:

(7) EFFINGHAM @ CHARLESTON

TAYLORVILLE @ MATTOON



SATURDAY:

EISENHOWER @ SPRINGFIELD HIGH (2 P.M. AT MEMORIAL FIELD)