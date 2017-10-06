Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 7

Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 7Posted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur police make arrest in October 4 shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police have arrested one person in connection with an October 4 shooting that wounded a woman.
-
Forsyth family among the crowd during Vegas shooting
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The gunshots have ended in Las Vegas, but one Forsyth family still hears them when they close their eyes.
-
Suspect in Mattoon school shooting in court
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND): A teen accused of firing shots at a Mattoon school went to court Thursday.
-
Woman arrested for hiding boyfriend from police
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a woman was arrested for hiding her boyfriend from officers, who were trying to take the boyfriend into custody on multiple outstanding warrants on October 2.
-
Yingying Zhang's family comments on new charges
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The family of missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang has issued a statement regarding the new charges being brought against the man charged with kidnapping her.
-
Suspect sought in central Illinois vehicle thefts
(WAND) - Several sheriff's offices throughout central Illinois are searching for a man wanted in connection with the theft of two trucks on Tuesday.
-
Decatur man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault of child
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child has been sentenced to two decades in prison.
-
2 injured in Wednesday night crash on I-72
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 in Macon County Wednesday night.
-
A guest speaker at the University of Illinois draws protesters
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Charlie Kirk was invited to speak at the University of Illinois Thursday night.
-
Hero of the Week: lllinois School for the Deaf
Tune in every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the WAND Sports Hero of the Week! Learn about the athletes in our viewing area who are making an impact on and off the field! This week it's the football program at the Illinois School for the Deaf. JACKSONVILLE -- It's hard enough getting a team to execute the intricacies of a jet sweep or a five-receiver set. Imagine doing it without sound. The Tigers of the Illinois School for the Deaf do that, and they do it well. Head c...
-
Most Popular Videos
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-