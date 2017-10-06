ISP releases parking information for Luke Bryan concert

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour concert has been moved to the Illinois State Fairgrounds and Illinois State Police are asking drivers to take note of parking and traffic information.

ISP and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department will be helping with traffic for the concert and ask that all vehicles enter the fairgrounds through gates 4,6 or 7.

Motorists should follow all posted signs and follow instructions of the traffic control officers on scene.

Concert goers can access the Grandstand Infield via the tunnels on the north and southwest corner of the Mile Track on foot only.