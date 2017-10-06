Signs honoring Roger Walker, Jr. to be placed along highway

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A portion of Illinois 48 in Macon County will honor the late Sheriff Roger Walker, Jr.

The Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce announced that signs honoring Sheriff Walker will be placed along Illinois 48, between Elwin Road and East Mound Road in Macon County. Chamber officials thanked State Senator Andy Manar and State Representative Sue Scherer for their help in introducing legislation allowing the placing of the signs.

The Chamber also announced it will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the signs in the near future.

Roger Walker, Jr. was the first African American Sheriff in Illinois. He passed away due to a long-term illness in 2012.