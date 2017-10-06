Former Danville school official facing 7 criminal charges

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A former Danville School District leader has been arraigned on seven charges in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars from the district.

According to court records, Greg Lazzell is facing charges of theft and official misconduct, as well as five intimidation charges. WAND-TV's partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report that the charges stem from incidents that have happened over the course of several years, according to the Vermilion County State's Attorney.

Greg Lazzell formerly served as the food service director for the school district.

Lazzell is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on October 19.