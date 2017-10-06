Balloon Fest kicks off this weekend

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois residents are invited to enjoy a unique view of Lake Shelbyville during Balloon Fest this weekend.

Officials say this event will be held at Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on October 6, from 6 a.m. until dusk on October 7, and from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on October 8.

Attendees will be able to enjoy tethered hot air balloon rides, live music, a cookout, and a community breakfast fundraiser hosted by Festival of Lights and Chautauqua Preservation Committees.

For more information about Balloon Fest, or for a complete schedule of activities, click here.