'Smokin' BBQ' Festival comes to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Are you a fan of barbecue? If so, you're invited to attend this year's "Smokin' BBQ Festival" on October 6 and 7.

This Kansas City BBQ-sanctioned event will be held at Progress City, located at Richland Community College in Decatur, from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on October 6 and 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. on October 7.

Attendees will be able to sample several delicious items, and can also enjoy live music and a car show. Additionally, multiple barbecue competitions will be held, with categories such as ribs, chicken, pork, and brisket. WAND-TV's Sean Streaty will be on hand to help judge competitions.

Visitors will also be able to help donate toward the Selma (Knox) Peete Scholarship, which helps students attend the Richland Community College Culinary Program.

