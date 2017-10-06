Champaign School District releases latest water test results

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 School District officials say recent water tests at its early childhood and elementary schools show that nearly 50 samples exceeded the five parts of lead per billion threshold put into place by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Officials say a total of 352 samples were taken, and that 86 percent were found to be within the five parts-per-billion threshold. As a result, the school district is shutting off and replacing the impacted drinking fountains, and will post signs stating that filling water bottles is best done at drinking fountains, rather than sinks.

Officials add that most sinks are within the recommended IDPH range, and that all test results have been provided to the IDPH.

The school district says it will test the remaining stand-alone drinking fountains in the district, and take similar steps as necessary.