I-TEAM: Fire water

Mahomet, Ill (WAND) – Five families in Mahomet say their drinking water wells have been contaminated by an underground storage facility operated by Peoples Gas.

They contend natural gas leaked into the freshwater Mahomet Aquifer in December 2016. The aquifer is one of the largest drinking water supplies for central Illinois residents. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, DNR, has issued a Notice Of Violation to the utility.

Matthew Duco, an attorney with Spiros Law, P.C., tells WAND News his firm is still gathering information concerning the leak and says some families are still having problems.

“They knew something was wrong with the water because it was cloudy. It had what appeared to be air in lines. Their water would be spurting,” Duco told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “They would also take a shower and be covered in film and even sometimes the concentration was so high the water became flammable.”

A video provided by Spiros shows tap water in a kitchen sink actually igniting when coming in contact with a flame.

Spiros Law will hold an informational meeting for the public on Monday, October 16th at 6pm, at the Newcomb Township Hall, located at 355 County Road 2700 North, Mahomet. Route 47 and County Road 2700 North in rural Mahomet. Mahomet is in Champaign County.