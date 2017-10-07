Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 7

Posted:
1A No.2 Tuscola knocked off 3A No. 5 St. Teresa 24-21 in the WAND Game of the Week.

Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week!

Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!

