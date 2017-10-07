Police: Man threatens to be the next Vegas shooter causing Decatur standoff

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police were called the the 30 block of Greenridge Drive just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday for a man believed to be suicidal and claiming to be the next Las Vegas shooter. Police say he also indicated he did not like the police and would be willing to shoot.



Decatur Police Chief, Jim Getz, told WAND News because of the threats the SWAT team was called to help in the stand-off. The man locked himself inside his home and would not answer calls from police. Police say they sent a negotiation phone in through a window and the man started responding. After several hours of negotiating the man came out of the home with minor self inflicted wounds. The situation was wrapped up by 11:30 a.m.



The suspect is now at a local hospital for evaluation and could soon face charges.

Neighbors tell WAND News, it was a very scary situation for their quiet neighborhood. Many say they woke up to police knocking on their door telling them to stay in the back of the house. Neighbors also said they had multiple SWAT team hiding and lying in their yards during the scene.