20th Annual "Fill the Bus" food drive a success

ATHENS, Ill. (WAND) - One central Illinois high school helped fill a school bus with food and other needed supplies for those less fortunate in their community.

Athens High School's 20th annual "Fill the Bus" food drive wrapped up this week. Officials say thousands of food, toiletry, and other needed items were collected during the drive.

On Saturday, the filled bus was delivered to the Athens Area Food Pantry. Several Athens High School students met with food pantry officials to unload the bus and store the food within the building.

The items collected will help benefit dozens of local families in need.