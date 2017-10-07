C-U Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The 5th Annual C-U Oktoberfest is underway in downtown Champaign.

The annual fall celebration kicked off in downtown Champaign at 10 a.m., and will last until midnight. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, beer tastings, traditional Oktoberfest food, carnival games, and more.

Proceeds from this event will benefit Developmental Services Center, which provides services to children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in the community.

For more information about C-U Oktoberfest, click here.