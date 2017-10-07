Community Food Drive collects 1.5 million pounds of food

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The WSOY Community Food Drive brought in more than 1.5 million pounds of food on Friday.

Officials say the food will be used to help stock pantries at the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and other organizations. Those organizations will distribute the food to individuals and families in need.

Area schools also collected food for the Community Food Drive, with St. Teresa High School bring in the most this year.

WAND-TV partnered with WSOY to host this year's drive.