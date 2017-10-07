Riverton community members under boil order

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Sugar Creek Water District is currently under a boil order.     

The Village of Riverton sent out the information Saturday saying anyone who receives their water services from Sugar Creek Water District is under a boil order until further notice. 

This is due to a water main repair.

Anyone with questions can call the water district operator at 217-899-9972.

