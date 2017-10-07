Walk to End Alzheimer's

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Today the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's took place at Farview Park in Decatur Saturday morning.

The three mile walk helps raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
Throughout the walk participants learned about the disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer's Association.  
WAND-TV's own Sean Streaty served as the honorary chairperson for this years event.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps