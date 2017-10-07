Walk to End Alzheimer's

Walk to End Alzheimer'sPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Man threatens to be the next Vegas shooter causing Decatur standoff
Decatur Police were called the the 30 block of Greenridge Drive just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday for a man believed to be suicidal and claiming to be the next Las Vegas shooter.
4 Illinois men arrested for torturing, killing piglets
Four people from southern Illinois have been arrested on charges of theft and animal torture after they allegedly stole piglets and killed them.
-
'Smokin' BBQ' Festival comes to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Are you a fan of barbecue? If so, you're invited to attend this year's "Smokin' BBQ Festival" on October 6 and 7.
-
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 7
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week! Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!
-
Former Danville school official facing 7 criminal charges
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A former Danville School District leader has been arraigned on seven charges in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars from the district.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Yingying Zhang's family comments on new charges
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The family of missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang has issued a statement regarding the new charges being brought against the man charged with kidnapping her.
-
Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 7
The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 7's kickoff. Don't forget to submit photos of your Friday Frenzy adventures! Whether you're tailgating or watching from the stands, send your pictures to WAND's Facebook page to be featured on the show....
-
Balloon Fest kicks off this weekend
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois residents are invited to enjoy a unique view of Lake Shelbyville during Balloon Fest this weekend.
-
Suspect in Mattoon school shooting in court
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND): A teen accused of firing shots at a Mattoon school went to court Thursday.
-
Most Popular Videos
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-