Martin, Hollins lead Eastern Illinois to thrilling second half comeback win over Tennessee Tech

CHARLESTON -- After falling behind 14-3 at half, Bud Martin and Alexander Hollins shocked the Panthers back to life, leading Eastern Illinois to a 24-23 win over Tennessee Tech Saturday night.

Head coach Kim Dameron switched things up in the second half, replacing Scotty Gilkey Jr. with Martin at quarterback.

It worked.

Martin threw three touchdown passes, each to Hollins, as the Panthers outscored Tennessee Tech 21-9 in the second half.

Tennessee Tech missed a potential game winning 48 yard field goal attempt as time expired.

