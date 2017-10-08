Saturday fire damages vacant Champaign home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department responded to a vacant house on fire Saturday night just after 9 o'clock.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911. When crews arrived on scene, they found moderate smoke coming from the garage. Firefighters deployed hose lines inside the home and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire was contained in the attached garage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is undetermined and is under investigation. The damage estimate is $10,500 to the structure and $1,500 for the home’s contents.