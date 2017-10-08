Protesters yelling to end the bullying in MattoonPosted: Updated:
Police: Man threatens to be the next Vegas shooter causing Decatur standoff
Decatur Police were called the the 30 block of Greenridge Drive just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday for a man believed to be suicidal and claiming to be the next Las Vegas shooter.
Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.
Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday.
Protesters yelling to end the bullying in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A small group stood along the road in Mattoon Sunday afternoon.
4 Illinois men arrested for torturing, killing piglets
Four people from southern Illinois have been arrested on charges of theft and animal torture after they allegedly stole piglets and killed them.
Yingying Zhang's family comments on new charges
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The family of missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang has issued a statement regarding the new charges being brought against the man charged with kidnapping her.
Former Danville school official facing 7 criminal charges
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A former Danville School District leader has been arraigned on seven charges in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars from the district.
NICU event reunites babies and staff
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After 40 years, one of Carle NICU's first patients, Ben Williams, connects with children who went through a similar situation.
Saturday fire damages vacant Champaign home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department responded to a vacant house on fire Saturday night just after 9 o'clock. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911. When crews arrived on scene, they found moderate smoke coming from the garage. Firefighters deployed hose lines inside the home and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire was contained in the attached garage. No injuries were reported. The cause is undetermined and is under investig...
Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal from JFL cheer team
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Cheer leading is expensive and while Jennifer was willing pay all of the costs associated; she and other parents began to question where all the fundraiser money they helped raise was going.
Decatur man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault of child
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child has been sentenced to two decades in prison.
