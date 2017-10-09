Juvenile stabbed to death at Jaycee Park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A juvenile is dead after police say he was stabbed on Sunday evening.

Springfield police responded to the 2400 block of East Monroe Street at Jaycee Park for the report of a stabbing. The 15-year-old was found with stab wounds and taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Police say there were reports of a disturbance in the park before the stabbing. After interviews detectives were able to determine a 16-year-old male was responsible for the stabbing.

The suspect has been preliminarily charged with 1st degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with additional details should contact the Springfield Police Department at 788-8311.