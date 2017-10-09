Juvenile stabbed to death at Jaycee ParkPosted:
Juvenile stabbed to death at Jaycee Park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A juvenile is dead after police say he was stabbed on Sunday evening.
Police: Gambling game prompts shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect following a shooting on Sunday night.
Police: Man threatens to be the next Vegas shooter causing Decatur standoff
Decatur Police were called the the 30 block of Greenridge Drive just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday for a man believed to be suicidal and claiming to be the next Las Vegas shooter.
Protesters yelling to end the bullying in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A small group stood along the road in Mattoon Sunday afternoon.
Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.
Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday.
Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal from JFL cheer team
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Cheer leading is expensive and while Jennifer was willing pay all of the costs associated; she and other parents began to question where all the fundraiser money they helped raise was going.
Yingying Zhang's family comments on new charges
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The family of missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang has issued a statement regarding the new charges being brought against the man charged with kidnapping her.
4 Illinois men arrested for torturing, killing piglets
Four people from southern Illinois have been arrested on charges of theft and animal torture after they allegedly stole piglets and killed them.
NICU event reunites babies and staff
I-TEAM: Sex Website Facing Scrutiny
I-TEAM: Fire water
Sunday's Forecast
Part 1: Friday Frenzy
Stabbing victim's mother speaks out
Business Watch: India's Kitchen
