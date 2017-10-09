Police: Gambling game prompts shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for a suspect following a shooting on Sunday night.

Police say they responded to the area of North Edward Street and West Center Street in Decatur for the report of shots fired, around 8:40 p.m.

On scene police located a 21-year-old male victim who was bleeding from the mouth nose and had a gunshot to his leg . His injuries were not life threatening.

The victim provided no information about who shot him, police said. He eventually told police that he was attacked and beaten, then shot by an unknown subject he believed to male.

At the scene police found evidence of a abandoned dice game. The victim said there was gambling in the area, but wouldn't say where.

Officers located a vehicle with numerous bullet holes. It's not clear if the vehicle was part of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 424-2721 or Crime Stoppers at 423-8477.