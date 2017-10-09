Fire heavily damages garage

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a garage fire from Monday morning.

Officials say they were called to the 2100 block of North Woodford Street around 5:15 a.m. The garage was had heavy fire showing upon arrival.

Firefighters had to use an aggressive approach to the put the fire out because the garage was unstable.

Damage to the garage was estimated at $10,000.