Knife-wielding man sought for robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police need help locating an armed robbery suspect in Champaign.

Champaign police say a suspect entered the Match One, located at 902 Bloomington Road around 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 3.

The man walked up to the counter and displayed a large hunting knife and demanded money.

Police say the suspect was wearing a bright pink hooded sweatshirt, white T-Shirt, dark pants and a white scarf to cover his face. He was described as a white male, between 20-30 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.