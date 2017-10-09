90-year-old honored for volunteer work

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A 90-year-old was honored for her work at Carrie Busey Elementary in Savoy.

Anne Zolt received the Rena Lenz Award for outstanding service in her first year as a Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) member.

Not only does she work at the elementary school she volunteers every Thursday at Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign.

In 2016, Zolt moved to Champaign from Florida after the death of her husband. Her daughter lives in Champaign.

Zolt said she was compelled to help and in the process, she has met friends new, young and old.

If you know a senior who would like to volunteer you can email rsvpchampaign@gmail.com