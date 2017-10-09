Knockerball Max opens at Hickory Point Mall

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Knockerball Max is officially open at Hickory Point Mall.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday to welcome Knockerball Max to the mall.

“My business partner brought it to me and said 'Check out this knockerball thing.' I said 'What is that?' No problem, so I pulled it up and thought wow, that's pretty unique. And this area is in an upswing, and we need entertainment here, you know," said Co-owner Dan Nash.

Knockerball is an all -encompassing sphere filled with air that enables you to almost defy gravity and pain. You only need one to get started, but adding a few more people is sure to make you laugh.

For more information on Knockerball Max, click here.