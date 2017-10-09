Thousands in grants awarded to Illinois fire departments

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Dozens of fire departments throughout the state will receive grants from Illinois American Water this year.

Officials say the grants are provided through the company's 2017 Firefighter Grant Program. More than $75,000 will be awarded to fire departments to help purchase protective gear, firefighting tools, training materials, and more.

We've included a list of central Illinois fire departments who will receive grants through this program below:

- Arcola Fire Department

- Champaign Fire Department

- Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District

- Edge-Scott Fire Protection District

- Pesotum Fire Protection District

- Sadorus Fire Protection District

- Savoy Fire Department

- Sidney Fire Protection District

- St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department

- Tolono Fire Protection District

- Tuscola Fire Department

- U of I Willard Airport Fire Department

- Urbana Fire Department

- Lincoln Fire Department

- Lincoln Rural Fire Department

- Cincinnati Fire Protection District

- Schaeferville Fire Department

- City of Pekin Fire Department

- North Pekin Fire Department

- Bartonville Fire Department

- Dunlap Community Fire Protection District

- Limestone Township Fire Protection District

- Logan Trivoli Fire Protection District

- Peoria Fire Department

- West Peoria Fire Protection District

- Pontiac Fire Department

- Saunemin Fire Protection District

Illinois American Water has awarded more than $417,000 in grants through the Firefighter Grant Program since 2010. For more information about Illinois American Water, click here.