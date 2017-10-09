Operation Christmas Child providing gifts to overseas kids

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Samaritan's Purse is encouraging the public to help make this holiday season special for children in need.

Officials say they will be collecting school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement, and toys as part of the Operation Christmas Child project. These items will be packaged in empty shoe boxes and delivered to overseas children affected by war, disease, natural disaster, or extreme poverty.

Samaritan's Purse officials say the public can help by going online to make a donation for these gifts, and that donors will be able to track the gifts their donations helped pay for to their final destinations.

Additionally, the public can donate empty shoe boxes to this project from November 13 through November 20. Click here to search for the closest donation location.

For more information about Operation Christmas Child, click here.