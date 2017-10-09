Officials investigating Sunday night house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened on the city's east side Sunday night.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Poplar Avenue at about 11:05 p.m. Firefighters responded three minutes later, and reported seeing signs of a fire inside a home in the area. Suppression efforts began immediately, and the fire was brought under control soon after.

Officials say firefighters spoke with neighbors, who reported that two people lived in the home, but they were not home. Firefighters say the home's occupants returned as they were working on the home, and that a woman got lightheaded and fell, resulting in an ambulance being called and the woman being taken to the hospital. The Springfield Fire Department did not report any other injuries in this incident.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.