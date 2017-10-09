World War II staff sergeant's remains returning home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Army Staff Sergeant who died during a World War II battle will be laid to rest in Springfield.

Burial schedule records show that Army Staff Sgt. Michael Aiello, of Sangamon County, will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Records show that a ceremony for Aiello will be held at the cemetery at 10 a.m. on October 28.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Aiello was reported missing after a battle in the Netherlands in September 1944. Remains believed to be Aiello's were disinterred from the Ardennes American Cemetery and tested for identification in 2016, which led to a positive match.

The agency also reports that Aiello was listed among other MIAs from World War II on a Walls of the Missing monument, and that a rosette will be placed next to his name to show he has been found.