Police: scammers impersonating Ameren Illinois employees

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam making its way through the area.

Danville police say the scam involves victims receiving calls from people claiming to be Ameren Illinois representatives. During the call, police say the victims are told that their power bill is past due, and that a payment must be made to avoid having their power shut off. Police also say that these callers may ask for personal information, or for the bill to be paid using a wire transfer or prepaid debit card.

If you receive a call similar to the one described, you are urged to hang up and call Ameren Illinois at (800) 755-5000.

