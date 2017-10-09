Sergeant deputy sheriff running for Douglas County Sheriff

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - A Douglas County Sergeant Deputy Sheriff has announced his intention to run for sheriff.

Sergeant Deputy Sheriff Joshua Blackwell says he is seeking the nomination for Douglas County Sheriff under the Republican Party. Blackwell says he started working at the Sheriff's Office in May 2006, and that he has had the opportunity to train, lead, and supervise deputies.

The current Douglas County Sheriff, Fred Galey, has yet to announce if he will run for the position in 2018.