Swing dancers to fill street during red lights

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): University of Illinois campus streets will be full of dancing shoes tonight.

The U of I's Newman Dance Society is 'Swingin' in the Streets' tonight.

They'll be at the intersection of Wright St. and Green St. near Alma. Every time the lights turn red the swing dancers will fill the intersection until the light changes. They say anyone can come dance tonight from 9pm to 10pm.

"It's just a lot of fun to get out, get out in the community, in the city, instead of just inside a room," Ben Jastrebski, a Newman Dance Society instructor, says. "It's more social ,it's more fun. It's very energetic."

The group says you don't have to know how to swing dance to join in.