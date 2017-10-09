Credit union donates bikes for 'Shop With a Cop'

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Earthmover Credit Union helped kick off the Macon County Sheriff's Office's annual "Shop With a Cop" event with a special donation on Monday.

Credit union officials say nine bicycles were donated to the Sheriff's Office for distribution during the annual charitable event. Representatives from the Macon County Sheriff's Office were on hand to accept the donation.

During Shop with a Cop, children who are less fortunate are chosen to go on a small shopping spree with a law enforcement officer, to help ensure they have a happy holiday season.

The donation was provided as part of a team building exercise for the credit union. For more information about Decatur Earthmover Credit Union, click here.