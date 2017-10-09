Historic hotel gets tenants

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – The historic Magill House building will soon have two tenants, according to the historical preservation group that has worked to preserve the building.

Edward Jones advisor Bryce Starkey already occupies one of the historic hotel’s storefront through a multi-year lease, and Tradewind Energy, a company that plans to develop a wind farm in the county, has signed a lease to occupy the other storefront, according to Becky Adams, chair of the DeWitt County Restoration Association.

“It’s very exciting,” Adams said. “We want people to see long-term residents and eventually somebody to buy that place and develop it into apartments, condos … we don’t know what they’d want.”

The DeWitt County Preservation Association took possession of the building in 2005 after years of vacancy, Adams said. She said the organization has worked for years to raise funds to repair the building.

“The city had planned to take it down, and we didn’t want them to because it would be like a missing tooth in the square,” Adams said.