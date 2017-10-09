Vehicle crashes into Chatham Jimmy John's

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a Jimmy John's restaurant Monday afternoon.

Police say they received a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Jimmy John's location in the 200 block of North Main Street at about 4:40 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, police say a man was driving the vehicle when his foot slipped off of the brake and onto the gas, resulting in the collision.

Police also say no injuries were reported. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.