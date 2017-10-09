Vehicle crashes into Chatham Jimmy John's

Vehicle crashes into Chatham Jimmy John'sPosted: Updated:
Juvenile stabbed to death at Jaycee Park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A juvenile is dead after police say he was stabbed on Sunday evening.
Police: Gambling game prompts shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect following a shooting on Sunday night.
Police: Man threatens to be the next Vegas shooter causing Decatur standoff
Decatur Police were called the the 30 block of Greenridge Drive just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday for a man believed to be suicidal and claiming to be the next Las Vegas shooter.
Knife-wielding man sought for robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police need help locating an armed robbery suspect in Champaign.
Protesters yelling to end the bullying in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A small group stood along the road in Mattoon Sunday afternoon.
Police: scammers impersonating Ameren Illinois employees
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam making its way through the area.
Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal from JFL cheer team
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Cheer leading is expensive and while Jennifer was willing pay all of the costs associated; she and other parents began to question where all the fundraiser money they helped raise was going.
Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.
Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday.
Knockerball Max opens at Hickory Point Mall
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Knockerball Max is officially open at Hickory Point Mall.
