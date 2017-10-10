Mattress catches fire in apartment building

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fire is under investigation after a mattress caught fire on Tuesday morning.

The Decatur Fire Department was called to the 800 block of West Wood Street for a fire. Firefighters say a fire started in the mattress of a two room apartment.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the mattress and put the flames out.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials say.