Police need help locating person of interest for arson investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Champaign are hoping to speak to a man about a recent arson case.

On Monday, Champaign firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Kingsway Drive in Champaign for the report of a fire around 5:50 a.m.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Curtis Dion Morris who last lived at 1410 N. Romine in Urbana. He is wanted on a warrant for probation violation for a sexual offender offense.

Officials say they believe Morris may have information about the arson investigation.

Anyone with information about Morris’ whereabouts should contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at 217-384-1213 or Crime Stoppers 217-373-8477.