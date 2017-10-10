Coats for Kids Drive

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

This year's Coats for Kids drive will be held from October 11 through November 30.  During this time, you can drop off coats at any of the participating locations below.  The donations will help local families in need keep their children warm during the cold winter months.

Classic Cleaner
2474 N. Main

Peerless Cleaners
519 N. Monroe

Pride Cleaners and Launderers
2553 N. Main
1804 E. Eldorado
912 W. Eldorado
2056 Mt. Zion Road
1154 E. Prairie Ave.

Waite's Dry Cleaners and Launderers
1004 S. Main, Decatur
664 W.  Eldorado
115 Magnolia, Forsyth

Decatur Public Library
130 N. Franklin

Decatur Township Offices
1620 S. Taylorville Road

GT Church
500 S. 27th Decatur

Jerger Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.
2101 N. Main, Decatur

Kroger
Brettwood Plaza
South Shores Plaza
Fairview Plaza
Airport Plaza

Land of Lincoln Credit Union
2890 N. Oakland
3130 E. Mound
4850 E Prosperity Place

Longcreek Township
2610 Salem School Road

Moweaqua Nursing Home and Retirement Center
525 S. Macon, Moweaqua

Regions
2340 Mt. Zion Rd.
350 N. Water
1355 W. King
333 E. Pershing Rd

Richland Community College
#1 College Park, Decatur

Soy Capital Bank and Trust
560 E. Pershing
455 N. Main
4825 US Route 36

St. Teresa High School
2710 N. Water Street

Texas Roadhouse
US 51 North

