DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

This year's Coats for Kids drive will be held from October 11 through November 30. During this time, you can drop off coats at any of the participating locations below. The donations will help local families in need keep their children warm during the cold winter months.

Classic Cleaner

2474 N. Main

Peerless Cleaners

519 N. Monroe

Pride Cleaners and Launderers

2553 N. Main

1804 E. Eldorado

912 W. Eldorado

2056 Mt. Zion Road

1154 E. Prairie Ave.

Waite's Dry Cleaners and Launderers

1004 S. Main, Decatur

664 W. Eldorado

115 Magnolia, Forsyth

Decatur Public Library

130 N. Franklin

Decatur Township Offices

1620 S. Taylorville Road

GT Church

500 S. 27th Decatur

Jerger Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.

2101 N. Main, Decatur

Kroger

Brettwood Plaza

South Shores Plaza

Fairview Plaza

Airport Plaza

Land of Lincoln Credit Union

2890 N. Oakland

3130 E. Mound

4850 E Prosperity Place

Longcreek Township

2610 Salem School Road

Moweaqua Nursing Home and Retirement Center

525 S. Macon, Moweaqua

Regions

2340 Mt. Zion Rd.

350 N. Water

1355 W. King

333 E. Pershing Rd

Richland Community College

#1 College Park, Decatur

Soy Capital Bank and Trust

560 E. Pershing

455 N. Main

4825 US Route 36

St. Teresa High School

2710 N. Water Street

Texas Roadhouse

US 51 North