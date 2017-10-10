ISP finds 6 pounds of heroin during traffic stop

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say six pounds of heroin was seized during a traffic stop on Sunday.

ISP officials say a trooper pulled over a gray Dodge Caravan traveling on I-70, east of Vandalia, for speeding.  During the traffic stop, investigators say the trooper found about six pounds of heroin, with a street value of about $960,000.

As a result of the discovery, the driver, identified as Juan Contreras-Ibarra, 37, was arrested.  Contreras-Ibarra faces preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance trafficking, and also received a warning for speeding.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

