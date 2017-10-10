Teen facing murder charge in deadly stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield teen is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of 16-year-old Robert Wheeler.

The Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office confirms that the teen is facing a murder charge. Springfield police say the incident took place at Jaycee Park Sunday night, and that Wheeler was found with stab wounds and taken to a local hospital, where he would succumb to his injuries.

Wheeler's family members tell WAND-TV that he and other friends and family went to the park to search for a missing phone charger, and that during the search, an altercation occurred with a teen, resulting in the stabbing.

The investigation into Wheeler's death is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Springfield police at (217) 788-8311.